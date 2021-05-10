News

USTA Criticises UK List

The United States Travel Association (USTA) has criticised the UK government’s decision to put the United States on its amber list. Its president and CEO Roger Dow said the decision “isn’t backed by science.”

“Putting the US on amber status ignores the scientific data regarding increasing vaccination rates, lower infection rates and that the US has the right strategies in place to mitigate risk,” he said in a statement.

The USTA’s stance echoes that of several transatlantic carriers, including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, who are heavily reliant on routes in and out of the US.

“The US economy will lose $262 billion and 1.1 million jobs if its borders remain shut and putting a roadmap and timelines forward to quickly create a US-UK travel corridor would be low-risk for both countries and high-reward economically,” added Dow.

 

