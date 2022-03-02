USA follows Canada and Europe in banning all flights to Russia

The USA will ban all flights to Russia from today (2 March), President Biden has said.

The White House had held extensive talks with several US airlines about the issue in recent days.

In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Biden said, ” I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy,”.

United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines have all suspended their flights over Russian airspace.

The ban will take effect by the end of Wednesday.