US Votes to Immediately End Vaccine Rule for International Visitors

The US House of Representatives has voted to immediately stop the remaining entry barrier for international visitors.

In a house majority members voted 227 to 201 in favour to end the requirement for foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated against covid.

The US dropped the need for a pre-entry negative covid test last year, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upheld the rule that arrivals must be fully vaccinated.

The US Travel Association welcomed the decision.

The bill still has to be approved by the US Senate.

The White House is opposed to lifting the entry rule before May 11, when it will end the covid public health emergency. By then, the Biden administration said it plans to review all relevant policies, including the vaccine requirement for foreign visitors.

