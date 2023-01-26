SEARCH
US Visa Delays Exceed One Year

Emer Roche
The average wait time for a U.S. visa interview needed by travellers from the top 10 inbound visa-requiring countries is more than 400 days, or over a year, a leading U.S. travel industry group said today.

It is now 400 days said U.S. Travel Association President Geoff Freeman.

“Wait times are still excessively high despite marked improvements in countries like India.

”Much needs to be done to bring US visa interview wait times down.”

The situation for Indians has slightly improved by introducing Saturday interviews and staffing shortages for visa staff are likely to be filled by this summer.

Other top-10 markets that have experienced “staggering” waits — including Brazil and Mexico — are also improving, the association said in a statement.

However, it will likely hinder the tourism recovery, possibly throughout 2023.

The top source markets in 2022 were Canada, Mexico and the UK.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
