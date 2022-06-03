US Virgin Islands to Unveil New Experiences at IPW 2022.

In spite of airport queues, Sharon Jordon and Fionn Davenport are very much looking forward to getting to Orlando this week for the US Travel Association’s IPW 2022!

IPW 2022

One of the largest sponsors of the event, Visit USVI (The US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism) is reintroducing some islands to International markets , such as St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas.

In other news on destination updates, new openings, events, and offerings, they have shared the following:

Effective as of June 1, all domestic travelers will no longer be required to complete the USVI Travel Screening Portal to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Federal guidelines and restrictions will continue to apply to all international travel, including travel from the British Virgin Islands.

Two new properties will be arriving in St. Thomas this fall following a $350 Million dollar renovation, the Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and The Seaborn at Frenchman’s Reef, an Autograph Collection.

At the center of culture, Carnival continues in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the 68th Celebration of St. John Carnival returning June 2- July 4. Followed by 70th Annual St. Croix Carnival, known as the Crucian Christmas Festival this December.

Described by many sailors as “Heaven on Earth,” the U.S. Virgin Islands are considered one of the best sailing grounds in the world. This November, the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association will host the USVI Charter Yacht Show.

New to the Virgin Islands, the USVI DOT recently announced a three-year partnership with Uber Soca Cruise, widely known in the Caribbean as the largest soca fete on the sea.

”The U.S. Virgin Islands is here, and we are excited to return to IPW as an active sponsor and participant. We have been experiencing an incredible year in tourism and as a destination we want to continue this momentum and showcase how truly unique and wonderful our islands are by bringing a piece of paradise with us to IPW and inspire more visitation and partnership,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism.