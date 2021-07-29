US Travel Urges Biden to Set Timeline to Reopen Borders

The U.S. Travel Association has reacted to the UK’s announcement that quarantine restrictions would be removed for vaccinated visitors from the U.S. and the EU by urging to US administration to set a timetable for the reopening of U.S. borders.

In a statement, U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes said: “British government leaders have made a wise decision in reopening England to vaccinated travelers from the United States.

It’s time for U.S. leaders to do the same and set a timeline to reopen our national borders — and we encourage them to start with vaccinated travelers from the U.K., E.U. and Canada. The reality is there’s no difference between a vaccinated American and those vaccinated in the U.K., the E.U. and Canada.”

US borders have been closed to most of the world since March of last year thanks to an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump, but so far the Biden Administration has resisted all pressure to repeal it.

“International travel is an export industry, and the balance of travel trade historically has favored the United States,” continued Tori Emerson Barnes.

“Closed borders have not eliminated the spread of the delta variant, while continued border closures have further delayed the return of American jobs and a greater economic recovery.

“To U.S. government leaders we say: Let’s establish a plan—now—as the British and Canadian and other governments have done, to begin reopening international travel.

“To all, we say: Heed the calls from health authorities and get a vaccine. It’s the fastest path to normalcy for all.”