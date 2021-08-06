US To Require Foreign Travellers To Be Fully Vaccinated

An unnamed White House official has confirmed that all foreign citizens visiting the US will have to be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

While the plans for the reopening of America to international tourists are still unconfirmed, it appears that this vaccination decision will be a key part of the lifting of travel restrictions.

A White House official told Reuters that the “White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 case load and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.”

They went on to say that they are working “to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” adding that the plan involves “a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated.”