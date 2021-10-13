US to Open Land Borders with Canada and Mexico to Vaccinated Visitors

The United States has said it will reopen the land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated visitors in early November. The borders have been closed to non-essential visitors since March 2020.

Similar to last month’s announcement that international visitors would be allowed return to the United States in ‘early November,’ the Biden Administration said it would reopen its land borders next month – but didn’t give a precise date.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the U.S. “will begin allowing travellers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings.”

Frustration

However, while the announcement that non-essential travel would be restored was greeted with enormous relief both inside and outside the United States, that relief has given way to a growing frustration at the Biden Administration’s refusal to put a specific date on when visitors would be allowed back into the country.

The travel industry – on both sides of the Atlantic – is stuck waiting for ‘early November’ to be turned into an actual date.

‘Early November’ is now less than three weeks away, which makes it increasingly unlikely that the reopening will occur in such a narrow timespan. Sources have suggested it might be as late as 15 November, but it’s time for the speculation to be replaced by hard details.