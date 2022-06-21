US Airline JetBlue Lands Permanent Heathrow Slot

US low-cost airline JetBlue has won a permanent landing slot at London’s Heathrow Airport, after having been granted a temporary slot amid the slowdown in business during the worst of the Covid crisis.

The slot will come into service during the winter, when JetBlue will launch five US-UK flights, from New York/JFK, daily.

The Heathrow win comes less than a year after JetBlue launched its first transatlantic flight; starting its New York-Gatwick service last September.

JetBlue has significantly expanded its transatlantic services in less than a year.

“The US-UK air corridor is among the busiest in the world, and to effectively compete JetBlue is adding more flights across the North Atlantic, growing from just one daily flight last summer to five by this fall,” said JetBlue chief executive Robin Hayes.

“And, with permanent slots at Heathrow – the highest in-demand slots globally – we’re now positioned to provide long-term service at one of the busiest airports in the world. This is an incredible opportunity for a carrier like JetBlue as we introduce transatlantic travellers to our great fares and award-winning service,” he said.