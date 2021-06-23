News

US Added to EU Safe List

The European Union has added the U.S. to its ‘safe list’ of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed. At a meeting in Brussels the 27 EU ambassadors approved the inclusion of the United States and eight other countries.

The recommendation means that U.S. visitors will only need a negative test to enter the bloc. The move goes further than suggestions made by EU Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen in April, when she said that vaccinated Americans would be welcome.

However, it is up to the individual members of the EU to implement the guidelines related to admitting visitors from the U.S. Greece, Italy and Spain already allow U.S. visitors to enter with proof of a vaccine, proof of a recent, negative Covid-19 test, or a combination of both.

The U.S. however still has a ban on most non-citizens, including from the EU, from visiting.

The eight other countries recommended for inclusion on the safe list are Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

