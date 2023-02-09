Urgent Aid Appeal for Turkey

On Monday 6th February two horrific earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria with a magnitude of 7.8. It is currently winter in Turkey with snow and freezing temperatures.
Turkish Airlines along with the Turkish embassy are going to fly over in-kind donations. Donations can be sent to the Turkish Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin, and Hacketts Bar in Cork before next Wednesday 15th February when they will be sent to Turkey.
The items needed are:
- Winter Clothes (for adults and children)
- Coats, Jackets
- Boots
- Raincoats
- Sweaters
- Gloves
- Scarves
- Hats
- Socks
- Underwear
- Tents
- Beds
- Mattress – for tents
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Vacuum Flasks
- Baby food (non-perishable)
- Convenience food (non-perishable that doesn’t require cooking)
- Diapers
- Hygiene Products
- Sanitary products
Any donations, however small will help the people of Turkey during this devastating time.