News

Urgent Aid Appeal for Turkey

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
1

On Monday 6th February two horrific earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria with a magnitude of 7.8. It is currently winter in Turkey with snow and freezing temperatures.

Turkish Airlines along with the Turkish embassy are going to fly over in-kind donations. Donations can be sent to the Turkish Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin, and Hacketts Bar in Cork before next Wednesday 15th February when they will be sent to Turkey.

The items needed are:

  • Winter Clothes (for adults and children)
  • Coats, Jackets
  • Boots
  • Raincoats
  • Sweaters
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Hats
  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • Tents
  • Beds
  • Mattress – for tents
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Vacuum Flasks
  • Baby food (non-perishable)
  • Convenience food (non-perishable that doesn’t require cooking)
  • Diapers
  • Hygiene Products
  • Sanitary products

Any donations, however small will help the people of Turkey during this devastating time.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
