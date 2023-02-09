Urgent Aid Appeal for Turkey

On Monday 6th February two horrific earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria with a magnitude of 7.8. It is currently winter in Turkey with snow and freezing temperatures.

Turkish Airlines along with the Turkish embassy are going to fly over in-kind donations. Donations can be sent to the Turkish Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin, and Hacketts Bar in Cork before next Wednesday 15th February when they will be sent to Turkey.

The items needed are:

Winter Clothes (for adults and children)

Coats, Jackets

Boots

Raincoats

Sweaters

Gloves

Scarves

Hats

Socks

Underwear

Tents

Beds

Mattress – for tents

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Vacuum Flasks

Baby food (non-perishable)

Convenience food (non-perishable that doesn’t require cooking)

Diapers

Hygiene Products

Sanitary products

Any donations, however small will help the people of Turkey during this devastating time.