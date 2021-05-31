Uptake of Covid-19 Vaccines in Ireland the ‘Envy of Europe’

Uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland is the envy of Europe, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE), has said, adding that the ability of the virus to cause harm is “significantly reduced”.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
