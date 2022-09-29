Upload your Ski Pass to Your Phone and Whoosh!

Vail Resorts has announced its plan to introduce a new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone, eliminating the need to carry a plastic card, visit the ticket window, or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the post.

In a tech-forward move that other resorts are sure to follow, guests will be able to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands-free, using Bluetooth® Low Energy technology.

The new feature will be rolled out during the 2022/23 North American winter season.

However, even after the feature is launched, Vail Resorts will continue to make plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket.

Vail Resorts has a long track record of investing in technological innovations to improve the guest experience, including its EpicMix app, Express Lift Ticket pick-up, and transparent lift line wait time reporting.