Update on Travelling to Abu Dhabi

Making it even easier to travel to Abu Dhabi, quarantine, the Green list rules, and the border check between Dubai and Abu Dhabi have all been removed.

Fully vaccinated guests no longer need a PCR on arrival in Abu Dhabi. However, they do need a test if they want a Green Pass. If travellers only show their vaccination certificate, they can enter the country and also the hotel they are booked in but no other premises will allow entry. There is a facility to do testing on arrival to get a Green Pass on the Al Hosn App. The Al Hosn Green Pass is required by many indoor public places in Abu Dhabi for entry (e.g. restaurants, cinema etc.). To get a test at the airport, the fee is circa AED40 (10 EUR) and in most other locations AED50; hotels can charge between AED100 and AED300.

If their final destination is Abu Dhabi

No PCR test is required to fly for anyone under 16, fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine, or anyone with a COVID-19 recovery certificate valid within the past 30 days. The vaccination or recovery certificate must contain a QR code. If certificates don’t contain a QR code in line with requirements, then guests must take a PCR test to fly.

Unvaccinated guests flying to Abu Dhabi must take a PCR test at an accredited clinic a maximum of 48 hours before departure. Anyone without a valid QR code on their certificates will also need to take this test. No quarantine applies. Children under 16 are exempt from testing.

Transiting through Abu Dhabi

No test or vaccination is required to transit – unless required for their final destination – always check the latest travel regulations at etihad.com/destinationguide.

YQ Change

From Monday 7th March, Etihad Airways has imposed a new YQ fuel surcharge in all cabins across all routes. This is as a result of higher prices for fuel in the market globally. Current IT reservations will be exempt from the increase, as long as no amendments are made to the reservations. If amendments are made fares will be recalculated at the new YQ levels. As always please visit Etihad Hub for the latest information.

Changes to COVID-19 Waiver Policy

Etihad is making changes to its COVID-19 waiver policy effective from 10 March 2022. Key changes are summarised as follows – for all tickets issued or reissued before 31 May 2022 – all travel must be completed by 30 September 2022. Where there is a fare difference, for voluntary changes, rebooking is free of charge if within the same RBD, otherwise, the difference in fare is to be collected. View the latest COVID-19 policy.

Etihad Dubai Coach Changes

The location of our pick up and drop off for the Etihad Coach to and from Dubai has changed. The Etihad Coach service will depart/arrive from the Al Wasl Centre behind the New Safestway Supermarket. Schedules and coach duration of just over an hour remain unchanged – find out more about Etihad’s Dubai coaches here.