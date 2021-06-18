Aer Lingus give further details of their Regional service replacement schedule

Update on Aer Lingus Regional Replacement Schedule Following The Collapse Of Stobart Air

Aer Lingus announces further details of its replacement schedule for Aer Lingus Regional customers.

The airline will operate seven routes until at least the end of August 2021 and is progressing plans for services beyond this date, details of which will be announced shortly.

BA CityFlyer has announced that it will operate four routes for the rest of the Summer 2021 period.

Aer Lingus is transferring customers on to replacement flights in order to minimise disruption – where no replacement flight has been scheduled, Aer Lingus is booking customers onto alternative flights.

Travel on the remaining routes (Dublin / Kerry; Dublin / Donegal; Belfast / East Midlands; Belfast / Cardiff) between now and at least 27 June 2021 is cancelled.

Customers booked to travel on a cancelled flight can request a voucher for future travel or a full refund.

Aer Lingus is ready to operate the Dublin / Kerry route, subject to an appropriate PSO arrangement being put in place. It is also actively exploring options that would enable the provision of a Dublin / Donegal service. Customers scheduled to travel on the Belfast City / East Midlands route before 27th June are being offered alternative flights.

Aer Lingus Regional had been operated by Stobart Air under a franchise agreement. Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was ceasing operations with immediate effect.

Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to their regional customers who have been affected by Stobart Air ceasing operations.

Aer Lingus (Mainline) will operate the following routes:

Belfast – Edinburgh (daily service)

Belfast – Manchester (11 services per week)

Belfast – Birmingham (daily service)

Dublin – Manchester (5 services per week)

Dublin – Edinburgh (5 services per week)

Dublin – Glasgow (3 services a week starting 19th July 2021)

Dublin – Bristol (5 services a week starting 1st August 2021)

BA CityFlyer will operate the following routes until at least 31st August 2021

Belfast – Leeds Bradford (6 services per week)

Belfast – Exeter (4 services per week)

Belfast – Glasgow (starts 2nd August 2021 – 6 services per week)

Belfast – Newquay (starts 3rd July 2021 – 2 services per week)