The Brando: New Direct From Bora Bora to Tetaroa

Air Tetiaroa and The Brando have announced the introduction of a new way to island-hop with ease from Bora Bora to Tetiaroa. A new direct flight from Bora Bora to Tetiaroa will be scheduled every Tuesday at 12.30pm, from 3rd May to 25th October 2022, operated by the hotel’s private airline, Air Tetiaroa. This new one-hour flight option is the perfect way to save energy and to combine Bora Bora and Tetiaroa allowing guests to minimise their carbon footprint while maximising their time in French Polynesia. One-way tickets are available at the cost of £744 for adults, £435 for children (2-12 years old) and £134 for babies (0 to 2 years old).

Aranui Cruises Joins the Green Marine Europe Environmental Program

Aranui Cruises has joined the Green Marine Europe Environmental Program with the certification of the ship in progress. In order to obtain the Green Marine label, candidates must annually measure their environmental performance using the program’s self-assessment guides, then submit their results to an external verification. Green Marine Europe label’s main goals are:

Reduce marine industry’s environmental footprint and pollution potential

Exceed regulatory compliance

Strengthen environmental performance through a process of continuous improvement

The Aranui is also up to MARPOL standard, the International Rules on Marine Pollution. From the management of the air-conditioning system onboard, to the sorting of rubbish, the treatment of ballast waters and the LED lighting on-board, Aranui aims to minimise the ship’s carbon footprint out of respect for the ocean, the islands and the people that inhabit them.

Additionally, Aranui Cruises have also obtained the certification for the label “Company protecting biodiversity” and is collaborating with the Polynesian ornithologist association to save the endemic birds