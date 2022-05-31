Upcoming Events in NYC

Tryphavana Cross shares with ITTN an up-to-date list of what’s currently open and opening soon in the five boroughs. As always, visit nycgo.com/whatsopen for the latest news on all things NYC.

NYC Snapshot of Upcoming Events across the Five Boroughs

Starting June 1 Hudson Yards is hosting a free 10-week concert series programmed by The Bowery Presents. Summer Concerts at the Wells Fargo Stage are open to the public every Wednesday at 6pm in the Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards. This year’s lineup includes Daya, MICHELLE, Nation of Language, and more.

On June 3, The Metroplitan Museum of Art is presenting a concert in support of Ukraine. It will celebrate Ukraine’s diverse musical culture with performances by world-renowned artists with Ukrainian roots.

New York’s premier free photo destination, Photoville is returning from June 4-26. Photoville will feature exhibitions in outdoor NYC public spaces across the five boroughs including Brooklyn Bridge Park, Domino Park, Prospect Park, and more in Brooklyn; Alice Austen House and the South Beach Promenade in Staten Island; Times Square, Hudson Yards / Bella Abzug Park, Coleman Playground, and St. Nicholas Park in Manhattan; Travers Park and Astoria Park in Queens; and Van Cortlandt Park and Barretto Point Park in the Bronx. To kick off the return, Photoville hosts a free, event filled Community Day on June 4 from 1pm – 10pm.

The New York Botanical Garden will debut a new summer exhibition, Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love, on June 4. The exhibit will expand across NYBG’s 250-acre landscape and examine the art and science of many favourite foods and celebrate plants as the foundation of all culinary customs.

The Prospect Park Alliance and I AM caribBEING is kicking off Caribbean-American Heritage Month with a special screening of the cult classic film, Rockers on June 5. Prior to the film, artist and producer Dre Island, will perform. On June 12, join I AM caribBEING and the Prospect Park Alliance for a hike throughout Prospect Park with the Little Caribbean-based performance team, Lean Strong Fast.

Whitney Pride kicks off on June 9 until June 12!

The Whitney Museum of American Art presents a series of free, on-site events celebrating Pride for visitors of all ages, celebrating Pride, June 9–12.

Whitney Pride! kicks off on June 9, with two Pride parties. The Whitney and ADAPT Community Network will host a Radical Joy Ball from 5–6 pm in the Museum’s Susan & John Hess Family Theater to celebrate the vibrancy of LGBTQ+ and Disability Pride. In the Museum’s lobby from 7–10 pm, artist Nayland Blake will host one of their Gender Discard Parties. During this 21+ event, guests will enjoy live music, an open bar, dancing, open-mic oral history sessions and games, including “BYOB: Bring Your Own Baggage,” for which partygoers are invited to bring gendered clothing items to discard and swap to reflect their true self. Blake, whose work is currently on view in Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept, is an interdisciplinary artist and teacher who uses sculpture and performance to respond to issues of race, gender identity, and sexuality.

On Friday, June 10, 4–7 pm, the Museum will host a Biennial Queer Teen Night with Andrew Roberts. At the event, participate in art-making workshops, led by Roberts, performances by Haus of Us, dancing, giveaways, activities from community partner The Door, and a tour of Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept led by Youth Insight Leaders. From Friday at 6 pm and during the weekend, visitors are invited to join Whitney education staff on a Queer History Walking Tour of the Meatpacking District to learn more about the impact and history of LGBTQ+ communities in the neighbourhood. Admission is pay-what-you-wish on Friday, June 10, 7–10 pm.

Whitney Pride! Weekend festivities continue on June 11, and June 12, with Pride on the Whitney Lawn. Gansevoort Street in front of the Museum’s main entrance will be transformed into a 6,000 sqft pedestrian-only thoroughfare with family-friendly activities, including hands-on artmaking, performances, photo booths, giveaways, and more. In addition, special poetry readings from LGBTQ+ artists and a writing workshop hosted by Regie Cabico will be held Saturday afternoon. Pride on the Whitney Lawn is presented in conjunction with L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers, a neighbourhood-wide celebration of community and the beauty of nature.

Additional information about Whitney Pride! is available on the Museum’s website at whitney.org/pride.