Up to €100 off flights to America with Aer Lingus Black Friday offers

Aer Lingus has just announced its Black Flyday offers, with €100 off return flights to North America.

There’s also up to 20% Savings on all European ski destinations routes.

North America

Head over to the USA and uncover all it has to offer in 2022. From shopping in New York City, taking in the theme parks in Orlando, or a trip to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day, there is so much to explore.

This offer sees €100 off return flights or €200 off return for business class flights to America. Tickets are valid for travel from 1st January to 31st May 2022.

Bookings must be made by midnight on November 30th.

Skiing

Discover the winter wonder Europe has to offer with 20% savings across European ski destinations. Ski enthusiasts can choose from popular snow spots including Lyon, Verona, Geneva, and Munich. There is also up to 20% off on baggage.

Valid for travel between 1st December to 31st March 2022.

Flexible Booking

Aer Lingus has extended its “Book with Confidence” policy until September 2022. This allows customers to change travel dates free of charge, up to seven days before they travel.