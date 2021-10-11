News

UNWTO Joins with Neom to Promote Tourism in Saudi Arabia

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and Neom have partnered for a new initiative focused on the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia.

The ‘Tourism Experiences of the Future’ challenge will source “innovative ideas and disruptive business models related to the tourism needs of the future, in line with growing demand for new experiences,” according to the UNWTO.

All proposals must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and should include the introduction or adaptation of digital and technological elements, as well as being focused at least one of the following areas:

  • Optimising and maximising the potential of experiential tourism
  • Harnessing the positive impact of new technology
  • Alternative business models
  • Innovative experiences

The competition is the first national initiative dedicated to identifying new companies that will lead the tourism sector’s transformation in Saudi Arabia.

Applications are open until 24 October and participants must be Saudi citizens with legal capacity to enter into a contract.

Successful projects will be selected based on various criteria, such as the degree of innovation, their viability and sustainability.

An affiliate member of UNWTO since 2019, Neom is located in north-west Saudi Arabia along the Red Sea.

