UNWTO and WHO say travel bans should be based on risk assessment

The World Tourism Organization and World Health Organization have called for travel bans to be lifted.

The two agencies state that prolonged travel bans contribute to economic and social stress.

At the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee meeting in January, members noted that testing, isolation and vaccine measures imposed on travellers should be based on risk assessments only.

Countries are beginning to report an increase in the number of tourists due to the lifting of restrictions, which could positively impact the economic recovery.

A growing number of countries have begun to ease their travel rules around the world, most recently Iceland and Slovenia.