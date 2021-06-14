Unvaccinated Passengers from UK Facing Stricter Quarantine Restrictions

The government is to introduce a stricter quarantine requirement for unvaccinated passengers arriving from the UK.

In plans set to be announced this week, any unvaccinated arrival from the UK will be forced to quarantine at home for longer than the current 14 days.

Speaking on RTE’s This Week programme, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the threat of the Delta variant in the UK has forced the government’s hand: “I don’t want to announce anything today but we are looking at this seriously,” he said.

He floated the prospect of a longer quarantine period, saying “we need to do what we can to make sure, within reason, that we do that we slow down the spread of that variant into Ireland at an absolute minimum.”