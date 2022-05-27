SEARCH
Unlimited Travel Pass in Germany this Summer is 9-Euro

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
The German Government have approved a 9-euro monthly public transport ticket. It is due to be launched in June- perfect summer timing and an unbeatable bargain.

The card can be used the length and breadth of the country on all local transport (buses, trams and trains).

The offer runs from June to September as part of an energy relief initiative to encourage people to use public transport. Long-distance transport is not included and each ticket is valid for a full calendar month.

The Lonely Planet recommends combining the benefits of the 9-Euro Ticket with the efficiency of long-distance trains. Traveling between Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, or Hamburg using high-speed trains takes just a few hours, and once you are there, you can explore those cities or plan day trips using the 9-Euro Ticket. 

Tickets are already available on Germany’s State railway line Deutsche Bahn.

