Uniworld’s Newest Super Ship São Gabriel is Christened

Uniworld’s new Super Ship São Gabriel was inaugurated and set sail on the River Douro this week.

Uniworld’s President and CEO Ellen Bettridge was onboard to christen the new ship with its Godmother Joke De Bruyn, Uniworld’s Director of Hotel Operations and a long-standing loyal employee since 2009.

The christening events included speeches, a traditional performance by a Portuguese University, surprise gifts, dinner, and a much-deserved toast.

“It was a delight to toast with our beloved loyal guests and crew, and celebrate being back on the rivers aboard our beautiful brand-new super ship,” says Ellen Bettridge, CEO and President of Uniworld.

“This is only the beginning for us. It’s been a journey, but after recently setting sail in Italy and now Portugal, we’re looking forward to continuing this momentum with the restart of our itineraries in France and Central Europe next month.”

Designed to embody the beautiful Douro River Valley region, the ship brings the destination to life through its décor and delectable food and wine.

The entire top deck offers all lavishly appointed suites, enhanced with Butler service, giving guests the option to dine at any time they’d like while enjoying the ship.

Guests on S.S. São Gabriel experience the UNESCO-designated Douro River Valley and indulge in the best of Spanish and Portuguese culture and cutting-edge, locally sourced cuisine. The first itinerary departure is Portugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley from Porto to Lisbon for 11 days.

The itinerary will include private Port tastings, an exploration of Porto’s historic Ribeira district (home to iconic rabelo boats, cutting-edge cuisine and a thriving art scene), visits to charming quintas to meet the winemakers who own and operate them, a hike to see prehistoric carvings and rock art, a day trip to the university city of Salamanca in Spain and an extension staying in a luxury hotel in Lisbon.