Uniworld Returns to Rivers from 20 June

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will resume cruising on 20 June with the debut of the recently transformed S.S. La Venezia. Cruises will restart in France shortly after Italy, with first departures for S.S. Bon Voyage on 27 June, S.S. Joie de Vivre on 4 July and S.S. Catherine on 11 July.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment and are beyond thrilled to be back on the rivers, welcoming back our loyal guests on four of our most beautiful Super Ships this summer,” says Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “Our guests are like family to us, and their safety is our main priority, which is why we’re taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure they’re comfortable when they’re ready to explore the rivers with us again.”

Chris Townson, MD of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises in the UK & Ireland said: “It’s obviously hugely exciting that we’ll be returning to the water on 20 June, which also represents the inaugural sailing of our new Super Ship La Venezia in Italy. While it’s still not clear exactly when our UK and Irish guests will be able to join these sailings, it’s wonderful to know that our ships will be on the water and ready to welcome them as soon as government restrictions allow.”

Uniworld Cruise Itineraries

Uniworld’s Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy cruise will be the line’s first cruise since the pandemic began. Guests will sail on the completely reimagined S.S. La Venezia, which drew for inspiration from the work of Italian artist and textile designer Mariano Fortuny. The ship also features “more suites, more dining areas with space for social distancing, and more luxurious finishes,” according to a company statement and will maintain “a high crew to guest ratio.”

“Restarting these itineraries is just the first step in getting all of our ships back on the rivers this year,” says Bettridge. “We have a lot to look forward to with the debut of the all-new S.S. Sphinx launching in Egypt on 25 September, and we’ll also begin sailing the Peruvian Amazon on 1 September with two new itineraries aboard the Aria Amazon. Demand for river cruising is at an all-time high and the support and excitement we are receiving from both new and old guests is outstanding.”

This announcement comes with the news that Italy and France will reopen their borders for American citizens in June, and in anticipation that Italy and France will be on the UK government’s green list before the end of June.

Cruise Back to Travel

Additionally, the first four sailings of this year are included in the Cruise Back into Travel offer that’s valid for bookings until 31 May, where guests can save up to 30 per cent off per person on select dates for a limited time. For example, savings include: