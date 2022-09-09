Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Expands Offerings for 2023

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has added four new travel itineraries as part of an expanded programme of offerings for next year.

The expansion also includes more excursions and extended cruise options.

The latter includes a 46-night Rivers of the World cruise, taking in nine European countries and a 15-day Grand Central Europe route.

There are also extensions to the Remarkable Rhine and Historic Holland package and extended stays on the Splendors of Egypt and the Nile and Venice-Zurich routes.

The four new offerings are a 10-day Zurich and the Rhine River Valley cruise – taking in Switzerland, Germany and France – an 8-day Belgian Holiday Markets Christmas trip; the 15-day Grand Central Europe route covering both the Rhine and Danube as well as the River Main and taking in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland; and the Rivers of the World, which covers five ships.

Uniworld is also adding more excursions to its Masterpiece Collection cruise selection – including a visit to Anne Frank’s house in Amsterdam and a Black Forest hike – and is updating its Timeless Wonders of Vietnam and Cambodia itinerary, which is being expanded to 15 days with more time being spent in Hanoi.

Uniworld president and chief executive Ellen Bettridge said: “Innovation is always at top of mind for us at Uniworld. Each year, we strive to make the next river cruise season even better than the last. We’re rolling out fresh new offerings and expanding our portfolio with experiences that we’re confident both new and loyal guests will enjoy.”