SEARCH
HomeNewsUniworld Becomes First River Cruise Company to Drop Proof of Vaccination Requirement...
News

Uniworld Becomes First River Cruise Company to Drop Proof of Vaccination Requirement for Passengers

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
4

River cruise operator Uniworld is set to remove its requirement for passengers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – becoming the first river cruise company to do so.

As of 2023, all passengers due to board one of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises’ luxury vessels will no longer have to prove they have been vaccinated.

The current proof of full vaccination requirements will continue for passengers on all Uniworld sailings until the end of this year.

“While we will continue to require our guests to be fully vaccinated, we have made the informed decision to not require vaccinations for guests traveling with Uniworld in 2023,” Uniworld said.

As is the case with many ocean cruise companies who have relaxed their Covid rules of late, local country requirements may override this requirement.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleAwesome Things to Do in Chicago’s North Shore

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie