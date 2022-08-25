Uniworld Becomes First River Cruise Company to Drop Proof of Vaccination Requirement for Passengers

River cruise operator Uniworld is set to remove its requirement for passengers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – becoming the first river cruise company to do so.

As of 2023, all passengers due to board one of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises’ luxury vessels will no longer have to prove they have been vaccinated.

The current proof of full vaccination requirements will continue for passengers on all Uniworld sailings until the end of this year.

“While we will continue to require our guests to be fully vaccinated, we have made the informed decision to not require vaccinations for guests traveling with Uniworld in 2023,” Uniworld said.

As is the case with many ocean cruise companies who have relaxed their Covid rules of late, local country requirements may override this requirement.