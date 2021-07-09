Universal to Debut All-New ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Mazes for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal is raising the fright-o-meter for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights with all-new mazes themed around the Netflix series ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ The new mazes will debut at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood with the opening of the 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights on 3 and 9 September, respectively.

Created, directed and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game) and executive produced by Trevor Macy via their Intrepid Pictures, “The Haunting of Hill House” follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children and then forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past.

Reincarnated as “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes, the imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family.

Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room – the heart of Hill House – and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters.

Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill – The Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he encounters; to The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly crawls throughout the bowels of the House in search of his next victim; to The Bent-Neck Lady, whose disturbing scream and ghastly appearance invoke a constant state of unnerving dread.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” said Flanagan, Creator, Director and Executive Producer of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

“It is such an honour to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.

“This is – without a doubt – one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to life for our guests this year at ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort.

“The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for “Halloween Horror Nights” as it enters a new decade of fear.”

The “Halloween Horror Nights” events begin on Friday, September 3 in Orlando and Thursday, September 9 in Hollywood.