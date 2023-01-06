Universal Plans to Build Rail Stop in Orlando’s Tourism District

Universal Orlando Resort has applied all the necessary paperwork for a commuter railway station which could connect the seventh busiest airport in the US to the heart of the tourism hub in Florida.

Universal filed an application with Orange County, Florida.

Once completed, with 2030 being touted as the most likely timeframe, the line would connect the main section of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

The new line also would connect residents and visitors to Brightline, the privately run intercity railway line currently serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.