SEARCH
HomeNewsUniversal Planning New Resort in Texas, Designed for Younger Visitors
News

Universal Planning New Resort in Texas, Designed for Younger Visitors

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to build a new theme park on 97 acres in Frisco, Texas.

Plans for the resort have been described as ‘intimate’, focusing on ‘family-friendly attractions, playful shows and character meet and greets.’

The resort will also have a themed hotel with a ‘completely different look, feel, and scale.’

The park will have a ‘lush green landscape’ and feature ‘immersive themed lands,’ Universal said in a press release, adding that it will include ‘family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.’

In other Universal news, the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood next month.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Hilton Expands Into Premium Economy Space with New Brand ‘Spark by Hilton’

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie