Universal Planning New Resort in Texas, Designed for Younger Visitors

Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to build a new theme park on 97 acres in Frisco, Texas.

Plans for the resort have been described as ‘intimate’, focusing on ‘family-friendly attractions, playful shows and character meet and greets.’

The resort will also have a themed hotel with a ‘completely different look, feel, and scale.’

The park will have a ‘lush green landscape’ and feature ‘immersive themed lands,’ Universal said in a press release, adding that it will include ‘family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.’

In other Universal news, the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood next month.