Universal Orlando Resort’s 51 Days of Christmas

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating Christmas with 51 days and nights of festive experiences including a yule-themed Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the return of the Grinch and a larger-than-life return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. And it’s all included with theme park admission.



The celebrations begin on 13 November 2021 and run through 2 January 2022.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The streets of Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and London will take on a festive appearance with plenty of Christmassy decorations, while guests can sip on hot Butterbeer while they listen to Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, as well as the unique holiday hits of one of the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensations, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

Guests can cap off their evening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure to enjoy “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” – a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle with a stunning projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by beloved Harry Potter films.

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The maven of mischief himself will take centre stage during Grinchmas at Universal Orlando where guests can enjoy the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a hilarious live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring The Grinch with special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville.

And the celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which is completely transformed into a holiday wonderland filled with yuletide décor, including oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornamenting the land.

And guests can keep an eye out for resident Whos spreading Who-liday joy as they prepare for their favorite holiday.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida

With the return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, guests can experience the excitement as more than 30 larger-than-life balloons take the streets of Universal Studios Florida, along with appearances by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me and other fan-favorite characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar.

This parade also features beautifully decorated floats and hundreds of festive performers that fill the streets with holiday cheer.

And guests won’t want to miss the spectacular finale led by the one and only Santa Claus as he passes by and lights the breathtaking 80-foot Christmas Tree that has become a holiday icon at Universal Studios Florida.

