Universal Orlando Marks 30 Years of Halloween Horror Nights With All-New Haunted House

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, and the date is being marked with an all-new haunted house, called Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured.

Part horror, part nostalgia, this new experience will celebrate 30 years of monstrous characters. You’ll meet The Caretaker, The Director, The Usher, The Storyteller, Jack the Clown, Chance and more, as all of the twisted villains join forces to try and scare the absolute pants off of you.

In case you need a reminder of who these characters are, we have…

The Caretaker, a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious

a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious The Director, an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie

an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie The Usher, who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don’t follow the rules of his theater

who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don’t follow the rules of his theater The Storyteller , who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after

, who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after Jack the Clown – the original Halloween Horror Nights icon and the most feared of them all – and his assistant Chance, a deadly pair who thrive on tormenting victims in ways that embody their sick sense of humour

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 3 and runs on select nights through Sunday, October 31. It will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment. And when it all becomes too much, you can go and visit Shrek 4D in the park, just to bring your adrenaline levels back down to normal.

Select tickets are on sale now. See more at Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com. You can view the latest park safety guidelines here.