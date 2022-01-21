Universal Orlando is bringing back Mardi Gras

Universal’s Mardi Gras is back and better than ever for 2022.

The celebration is coming back to Florida in April.

The concerts are back with incredible performers including Khalid, Diana Ross, Jason Derulo and more. Even though the music might not be the traditional New Orleans jazz, everyone will be dancing all night long.

All the parade excitement

There’s a new parade theme for 2022. Planet Mardi Gras brings a taste of the cosmos. While iconic floats, like Gator, are still part of the event, people will be inspired to reach for the stars as they try to grab those flying beads.

This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favourite floats.

A celebration of flavours

From sizzling New Orleans specialities to tastes from around the world, your taste buds will be celebrating at Universal’s Mardi Gras. Be sure to visit the food kiosks located throughout the park.

More details will be announced soon.