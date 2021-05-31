Universal Orlando Drops Mask Requirement

Fully vaccinated guests at Universal Orlando Resort are no longer required to wear masks either indoors or outdoors.

The theme park changed its policies over the weekend and said they were following guidance laid down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, unvaccinated guests will still be required to wear face-coverings in all indoor locations to stop the spread of Covid-19.

And here’s where it gets a little sticky, as the park has also said that it wouldn’t ask mask-less guests for proof of vaccination – because Florida law prohibits them from doing so.

No Proof Required

On May 3 Governor Ron De Santis signed into law a bill that prohibits businesses from asking customers for proof of vaccination.

This has caused a huge standoff with the cruise industry, which has been given permission by the CDC to resume cruising but under strict conditions, including ensuring a high percentage of passengers and crew are vaccinated.

For Universal Orlando, this means trusting entering guests to operate on the principle of good faith.

On 10 June, the park will see the long-awaited and overdue opening of its latest attraction, Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Neighbouring Walt Disney World has not dropped its mask mandate for all indoor venues and attractions, but they are not mandatory outdoors.