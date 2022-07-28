The Weeknd Partners with Universal Studios for ‘After-Hours’-Inspired Haunted House

This 02 September, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort invite fans of The Weeknd to experience his album ‘After Hours’ in a whole new way. The musician (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) will be collaborating with the theme parks’ ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ to create haunted houses inspired by his 2020 album.

“With the eerie sounds of ‘After Hours’ reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films,” Universal said in a press release. “As they’re stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist, guests will be challenged to survive the night while trapped within the terrifying, unexpected world of ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare’ – a place that only exists in The Weeknd’s vivid imagination and from which one may never escape.”

This is The Weeknd’s first collaboration with Universal for this annual event.

”The Weeknd is known for his renowned groundbreaking music that blends daring, provocative lyrics with innovative sounds and ominous undertones”, the theme park said.

The new haunted house joins a list of other scary experiences including Halloween and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.

Tickets are on sale now and the exhibition will be running on select nights from 02 September until 31 October.