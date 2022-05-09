United States Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin Visits Cork Airport

Cork Airport today welcomed the Ambassador of the United States of America to Ireland, Her Excellency Claire D. Cronin on a courtesy visit to Cork Airport as part of a broader visit to industry and commerce representatives in the Cork region.

Ambassador Cronin was accompanied by her husband, Mr Ray Cronin along with personnel from the US Embassy. In extending a very warm Céad Míle Fáilte to the Ambassador and her entourage, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport Roy O’Driscoll led the Ambassador on tour of the terminal building and aerodrome.

Over the course of her visit to Cork Airport, Ambassador Cronin was given a tour of the terminal building, an overview of business development on both short and long-haul routes, the impact that COVID-19 had on the Airport and the aviation industry more generally along with the restoration of transatlantic connectivity. The Ambassador also took the opportunity to meet many of the personnel working at Cork Airport – including representatives from the airlines and ground handling agents based at Cork Airport; members of Cork Airport Police and Fire service; personnel from The Loop and catering companies based at Cork Airport.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll commented on the significance of Ambassador Cronin’s visit to Cork Airport. “It is fantastic to welcome Ambassador Cronin to Cork Airport today, where we discussed the airport’s history, the impact of COVID-19 on aviation and our transatlantic ambitions. It was equally pleasing to introduce Ambassador Cronin to many staff members, ranging from our airline partners and handling agents to our security staff. Cork Airport is continually striving towards the restoration of scheduled transatlantic services to the USA, and we hope to secure that connectivity in the next three to five years”.