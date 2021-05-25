United Increase Schedule from Dublin

In the surest sign yet that better days are ahead, United Airlines is resuming its Dublin-to-Chicago route in July and is also bumping up its Dublin-Newark/New York service to six days a week.

In a statement, United said: “as non-essential travel is given the green light from Ireland and US borders reopen, we expect to react and adapt our schedule to cater for the demand.”

The new schedule also come with an aircraft change – the Newark flights will be operated by a two-cabin B767-300, while the Chicago service will be operated by a three-cabin B787-8 Dreamliner.