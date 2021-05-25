News

United Increase Schedule from Dublin

United Increase Schedule from Dublin

In the surest sign yet that better days are ahead, United Airlines is resuming its Dublin-to-Chicago route in July and is also bumping up its Dublin-Newark/New York service to six days a week.

In a statement, United said: “as non-essential travel is given the green light from Ireland and US borders reopen, we expect to react and adapt our schedule to cater for the demand.”

The new schedule also come with an aircraft change – the Newark flights will be operated by a two-cabin B767-300, while the Chicago service will be operated by a three-cabin B787-8 Dreamliner.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITAA Announces Elections for President

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday – Paula Cross Platinum Travel

Allie SheehanMay 25, 2021
Read More

Reopening Plans: Ireland Lagging Behind European Countries

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Nashville Gets a Major Hotel Upgrade

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Disney’s $100 Sandwich – it’s a Super Sub

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Break & Breathe with Barbados – Meditation from ECO Lifestyle Lodge

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Ireland to Ditch Quarantine and Testing Requirements for UK Visitors

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

USTA Urges US to Open Borders

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

UK to Introduce ESTA-Style Visa System

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn