United Delays Boston Route but Commits to Restoring Ireland & UK Routes

United Airlines will delay the start of its London-Boston service, but has committed to rebuilding its Ireland and UK network.

The new daily route to Boston from London Heathrow was meant to start before the end of the year but will most likely “be the start of summer next year,” according to UK & Ireland sales director Bob Schumacher.

Out of Ireland, United is currently flying Dublin-Newark and is looking to reintroduce its daily service to Chicago. Dublin-Washington DC will not return until next summer.

However, the possibility of a return to Shannon is still on the cards. “We’re keeping the light on; at some point we would love to go back to Shannon,” Schumacher said, but it all depends on traffic coming in from the United States, which makes up the majority of Shannon sales.

In the UK, Edinburgh-Newark will return next spring while services from Glasgow and Manchester will be back on the schedule, but “not before summer 2022,” Schumacher confirmed.

Seasonal services to Chicago and Washington from Edinburgh will also return at some stage.

