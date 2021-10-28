United Airlines to launch Heathrow – Boston route in 2022

United Airlines will add five new flights to the US from Heathrow next year, including a brand new Boston route.

The additions include two more New York-Newark flights and extra Denver and San Francisco services. The extra services mean United will offer 22 flights a day to the US from Heathrow beginning in March 2022.

United is currently operating seven flights a day to the US from Heathrow. This consists of two flights from New York to Newark and Washington DC, and one route each to Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

In December, this will increase to 10 services a day with additional New York-Newark and Chicago flights.

United said London was its most in-demand international destination for business customers in October, and expects this trend to continue into 2022.