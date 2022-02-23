United Airlines Resumes Direct Service from Dublin to Washington DC

United Airlines’ Non Stop Seasonal service between Dublin and Washington/Dulles hub resumes.

United’s Dublin to Washington D.C. flight is the airline’s second nonstop service from Ireland, joining the existing year-round daily service from Dublin to New York/Newark, set to increase to twice daily from 24 April 2022. United is also set to recommence daily nonstop seasonal service from Dublin to Chicago, starting 27 March 2022, and from Shannon to New York/Newark, starting 28 March 2022, bringing the total number of daily flights offered from Ireland to five for Summer 2022.

“We are excited to be flying once again from Dublin to our Washington/Dulles hub and to be able to offer our customers in Ireland even greater travel choice when flying United Airlines,” said Martina Coogan, United’s Country Sales Manager for Ireland. “Along with our nonstop year-round service to New York/Newark, as well as our seasonal flights from Dublin and Shannon, this addition means that our customers can connect to over 125 destinations across the Americas from our hub cities.”

United’s daily nonstop seasonal service from Dublin to Washington D.C. will be operated with both Boeing 757-200 and Boeing 767-300 aircraft. United’s Boeing 757-200 aircraft feature a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy Plus seats. United’s Boeing 767-300 aircraft feature a total of 214 seats – 30 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM business class and 184 in economy, including 49 Economy PlusSM seats with added legroom and increased personal space.