United Airlines Planning for Supersonic Future

United Airlines has signed a commercial agreement with aerospace company Boom Supersonic aircraft to its global fleet.

Pending they meet United’s safety and operating requirements, it will initially purchase 15 of Boom’s ‘Overture’ airliners, which can fly at speeds of Mach 1.7 – twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners.

This would mean connecting to over 500 destinations in nearly half the time. Future routes include Newark to London in just three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours.

Overture will also be designed with features such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.

There is also an option for an additional 35 aircraft.

Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimised to run on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO.

“At speeds twice as fast, United passengers will experience all the advantages of life lived in person, from deeper, more productive business relationships to longer, more relaxing vacations to far-off destinations.”

It is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029. United and Boom will also work together to accelerate production of greater supplies of SAF.