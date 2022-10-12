United Airlines New Shannon to Chicago Daily Direct Route starting May 2023



United Airlines today announced a new daily nonstop seasonal service between Shannon Airport and its hometown hub at Chicago O’Hare, starting 26 May 2023. The new service marks United’s return to this route which the airline previously served up until 2017. United will be the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights to Shannon. The new service will depart Shannon daily at 09:30am on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

Pic. Brian Arthur

United’s new flight to Chicago builds on existing nonstop daily seasonal service from Shannon to New York/Newark, set to return on 8 April 2023, daily year-round service from Dublin to New York/Newark (twice daily during the summer season) and to Washington D.C., as well as daily seasonal services between Dublin and Chicago.

Flight Details for New Shannon (SNN) – Chicago (ORD)

United’s seasonal nonstop service from Shannon to Chicago will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy PlusSM seats with added legroom and increased personal space.

United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.

Martina Coogan – United Country Sales Manager Ireland

“As the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights from Shannon, we are excited to announce this further expansion of our route network from Ireland to the U.S.,” said Martina Coogan, United Country Sales Manager Ireland. “We expect another busy summer for international travel in 2023 and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers in the west of Ireland even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our U.S. hubs to other destinations across the Americas.”

Mary Considine – CEO, The Shannon Airport Group

Welcoming the news Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said: “Today’s announcement by United Airlines that they plan to expand their network at Shannon with a new daily service between Shannon Airport and its hub at Chicago O’Hare airport next year is fantastic news for our customers and for our staff at The Shannon Airport Group. Chicago is a really important U.S. gateway and is a positive addition to our U.S. services.

“Over the years Shannon has performed strongly supporting the local economy with flights to and from North America, boosting tourism and benefitting the business community. Our aviation development team have been working hard over the last few years to secure the return of this popular service.

“With our U.S. preclearance facilities, passengers flying from Shannon can arrive in the U.S. as domestic passengers, saving them considerable time. This, combined with our new security screening system will cut the journey time for passengers and delivers on our promise to make it easy for them.

“This announcement is proof that United Airlines sees further opportunities for growth at Shannon and we look forward to working closely with them on delivering those extra passengers,” said Ms Considine.

United Airlines’ Commitment to Transatlantic Routes

The new route from Shannon demonstrates United’s transatlantic leadership among U.S. airlines. Announced today, the airline’s 2023 summer schedule includes adding flights to three cities – Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden and Dubai, UAE – as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe: Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin and Shannon. In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined. The new routes are subject to government approval.

United saw historic levels of demand for travel to Europe in the summer peak, up 20 per cent compared to 2019, and is focused on developing its network to serve continued demand strength.

Along with adding new flights, United will fly nine routes it added last summer, including direct flights between New York/Newark and Nice; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/O’Hare and Zurich; and Chicago/O’Hare and Milan, as well as flights to four destinations not served by any other North American airline – Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife, Spain.