United Airlines has Expanded the Role of its Dublin-Based Country Sales Manager, to include Scotland

United Airlines has expanded the role of its Dublin-based Country Sales Manager, Martina Coogan, to

include Scotland, since January 01.

In her extended role as Regional Sales Manager Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, Martina and the Irish Sales team will now additionally be responsible for United’s sales across Scotland.

Martina Coogan joined United in 2017 and previously worked at Travelport Digital as Senior Regional Account and Project Manager.

United Airlines has served both Scotland and Ireland for almost 25 years. From Scotland, the airline today offers year-round daily service from Edinburgh to New York/Newark and seasonal services to Washington D.C. and Chicago O’Hare.

From Ireland, United offers year-round daily nonstop flights from Dublin to New York/Newark and Washington D.C. and seasonal nonstop flights to Chicago, as well as seasonal nonstop services from Shannon to New York/Newark and starting 26 May 2023, from Shannon to Chicago O’Hare.