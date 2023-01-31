United Airlines Appoints Karolien De Hertogh as Director of Sales for UK and Ireland

United Airlines has appointed Karolien De Hertogh as Director of Sales for the UK and Ireland, effective from February 15.

Ms De Hertogh brings more than 15 years of industry experience to her new role, taking over from Bob Schumacher.

Ms De Hertogh, who will report to Managing Director of International Sales, Marcel Fuchs, will be responsible for spearheading United’s overall sales strategy in the UK and Ireland, where the airline is spearheaded by regional sales manager Martina Coogan.

Ms De Hertogh’s appointment comes at a time of further expansion in both the UK and Ireland this year, with the introduction of an additional second daily flight between London Heathrow and Los Angeles, starting March 26, increasing the number of daily services between London Heathrow and the US to 23.

United is also scheduled to introduce a new daily non-stop seasonal service between Shannon Airport and its hometown hub at Chicago O’Hare, starting May 26, as well as a second daily flight from Dublin to New York/Newark for the summer season, commencing April 23.

“With over 15 years’ experience in the aviation business, Karolien has been at the forefront of change and brings great strength and expertise to our team as we build on our success in the UK and Ireland,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

“Karolien has an impressive track record and a sharp focus on driving the business forward. I know she will continue to work closely with the travel community as we enhance the United travel experience for all our customers.”

Mr Fuchs added: “The whole United family wishes Bob Schumacher the very best after a highly successful career at United spanning almost 30 years.”

Having originally joined United in 2007 as Regional Sales Manager for the UK, Ireland and Belgium, Ms De Hertogh was subsequently appointed as Head of Corporate Sales, UK with responsibility for managing corporate business throughout the country.

Prior to joining United, Ms De Hertogh had already gained a wide and diverse range of experience within the aviation industry, initially working in both airline reservations and as an airport-based customer services agent, and latterly with British Midland International as Sales Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg, and subsequently as General Manager UK and Ireland with responsibility for commercial strategy.

United Airlines has been serving the UK for over 30 years. United offers daily flights from London Heathrow to Boston and its hubs at Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington/Dulles, as well as year-round service from Edinburgh to New York/Newark and seasonal service to Chicago and Washington/Dulles.

United has served Ireland since 1998. From Ireland, United offers year-round daily nonstop flights from Dublin to New York/Newark, with a second daily flight from Dublin to New York/Newark, scheduled for the summer season, commencing 23 April 2023. United also operates seasonal non-stop flights from Dublin to Chicago and Washington DC, as well as a seasonal services from Shannon to New York/Newark and starting May 26, from Shannon to Chicago.

All flights are conveniently timed to connect at United’s US hubs with an extensive network of services to destinations throughout the Americas. Customers can book by visiting united.com or calling 0845 607 6760 (U.K. customers), 017604857 (Ireland customers) or by contacting their travel agent.