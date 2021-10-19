UNICEF Ireland and Paddington invite Irish children on an adventure to learn how families live around the world

Everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear, Paddington, has teamed up with UNICEF to help children learn all about the lives of their peers around the world.

Every month, Paddington embarks on a journey to a new and wonderful place – and send back story-packed postcards (and more!) for children aged 4-10.

Over 1,500 families in Ireland have already joined Paddington’s adventures, helping their little explorers learn from other children across the world, while supporting UNICEF’s work to ensure every child is healthy, happy and safe.

For a monthly direct debit of €21, families in Ireland can support UNICEF and as a bear-sized thank you, Paddington will send each child a personalised postcard (with more surprises) every month. UNICEF receives 100% of this monthly donation which goes towards supporting children around the world.

Peter Power, Executive Director at UNICEF Ireland said that the response from people in Ireland has been “extremely positive” since the campaign launched: “We all know that children are naturally curious and love to learn new things. That is why with each pack, children will be able to explore a different country with Paddington and learn about the life of a child who lives there.”

The Paddington Pack

Included in every pack is a postcard from Paddington, the story of a child from that country, stickers, fact cards and an activity pack. Parents will also receive an accompanying email which will help to bring the pack to life for them and their child.

Like millions of children and families around the world, Paddington had to flee his home to build a new life. His story exemplifies kindness, tolerance and perseverance in the face of adversity, making him the perfect champion for children’s rights.

To sign up to Paddington’s Postcards for a monthly donation of just €21 in Ireland, please visit www.UNICEF.ie/donate/paddington.