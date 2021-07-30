The Taj Mahal, India (Photo by Sylwia Bartyzel on Unsplash)

Unesco Adds 33 New Sites to its World Heritage List

Unesco has added 33 new cultural and natural sites to its World Heritage List, including a forest in Thailand, the Trans-Iranian Railway and the porticoes of Bologna, Italy.

This brings the total of Unesco World Heritage Sites to 1,153. The bumper crop of new additions is because the committee didn’t meet in 2020 due to Covid, so it reviewed two years’ worth of nominations at its meeting in Fuzhou, China.

The UN agency for education, science and culture bestows World Heritage status upon sites for having a particular cultural, historical or geographic significance, referred to as “outstanding universal value.” The list was first introduced in the 1970s.

The latest list sees Italy take the lead in the number of sites with 58. China is in second place with 56.

Europe dominates in the top 10 UNESCO countries with an impressive 226 sites across Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the UK.

Ireland’s List

The island of Ireland has three sites in the list – The collection of neolithic tombs at Brú na Bóinne, Skellig Michael and the rock formations of the Giant’s Causeway.

Seven other sites have been included in a tentative list for possible nomination. These are:

Liverpool’s Loss

Last week, Liverpool’s docklands were stripped of its world heritage status.

The UN’s heritage body had put Liverpool on its endangered list a few years ago but made the decision to remove it altogether because its “outstanding universal value” had been compromised by ongoing developments in the docklands, including the construction of Everton’s new stadium.

It is only the third site to be stripped of its world heritage status. The other delisted sites were Oman’s Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe valley in Germany in 2009.

The newest World Heritage sites

2020

Turkey: Arslantepe Mound

Peru: Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex

Belgium/Netherlands: Colonies of Benevolence

France: Cordouan Lighthouse

India: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana

Germany: Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt

Italy: Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles

Spain: Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, a landscape of Arts and Sciences

China: Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China

Romania: Roșia Montană Mining Landscape

Brazil: Sítio Roberto Burle Marx

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: The Great Spa Towns of Europe

Uruguay: The work of engineer Eladio Dieste: Church of Atlántida

Iran: Trans-Iranian Railway

Saudi Arabia: Ḥimā Cultural Area

Japan: Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, Northern part of Okinawa Island, and Iriomote Island

Georgia: Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands

South Korea: Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats

Thailand: Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex

2021

Jordan: As-Salt – The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality

Iran: Cultural Landscape of Hawraman/Uramanat

India: Dholavira: a Harappan City

Germany/the Netherlands: Frontiers of the Roman Empire — The Lower German Limes

Japan: Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan

France: Nice, Winter Resort Town of the Riviera

Chile: Settlement and Artificial Mummification of the Chinchorro Culture in the Arica and Parinacota Region

Germany: ShUM Sites of Speyer, Worms and Mainz

Côte d’Ivoire: Sudanese style mosques in northern Côte d’Ivoire

Italy: The Porticoes of Bologna

Slovenia: The works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana — Human Centred Urban Design

United Kingdom: The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales

Russia: Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea

Gabon: Ivindo National Park