Ukrainian Airspace Closed Overnight

Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace overnight, Ryanair flights to and from Ukraine have been suspended for at least the next 14 days. In addition, all flights to and from Ukraine have been removed from sale for at least the next four weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies. Many other commercial airlines have also suspended flights over Ukraine.

Ryanair states “Ryanair remains committed to our services to/from Ukraine and we look forward to restoring services there as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Airspace over Ukraine and in neighbouring Russia, Moldova and Belarus have been affected according to the EASA which issued recommendations for operators not to fly over areas affected by the invasion by Russian forces on Thursday, 24 February. See here for more details https://www.easa.europa.eu/domains/air-operations/czibs/czib-2022-01

Affected passengers should check with their airline – at time of print:

Ryanair

Ryanair have removed all flights to/from Ukraine for the next 4 weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies – https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/useful-info/travel-info/ukraine

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines have cancelled flights to/from Ukraine between 24-26 February with additional privileges offered to passengers travelling up to 21 March – https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-ie/announcements/additional-rights-ukraine-flights/

Lufthansa & All Lufthansa Group Airlines

Lufthansa & all Lufthansa Group Airlines are suspending flights to and from Ukraine until 26 March 2022. Passengers booked on a Lufthansa Group flight to or from Ukraine until 31 March 2022 can rebook free of charge on a Lufthansa Group flight to or from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania or Moldova. The new travel date must be by 31 May 2022. A free refund is also possible – https://www.lufthansa.com/xx/en/flight-information.html#accordion-item-section–719748806

DFA Advice & Dedicated Phone Line

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised all Irish citizens currently in Ukraine to shelter in a secure place, or consider leaving Ukraine if they think it is safe to do so. In addition to the airspace over Ukraine being closed, the DFA website adds “It is likely that overland routes out of Ukraine will be severely disrupted. The road network and border crossings may face backlogs or closures at short notice.”

The Department’s travel advice is available at www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/a-z-list-of-countries/ukraine/ and any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assisatance should contact a dedicated DFA phone line: 01 – 6131700.