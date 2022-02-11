UK pre-departure test removed for fully vaccinated passengers

The latest travel rules for the UK are set to come into effect from today.

Fully vaccinated passengers will not need a pre-departure test and only need a simplified passenger locator form.

Passengers who are not recognised as fully vaccinated, are required to take a pre-departure flight test as well as a PCR test on or before the second day after they have arrived in the UK.

The decision has come from the success of the booster vaccine rollout as well as the rules coming into play just before the school half-term holidays, enabling families to travel with ease which the tourism industry hopes will provide a much-needed boost.

The easing of regulations also means travel is now cheaper for passengers due to the average £100 required for a PCR test being removed.