UK Travel Agents Urge New PM Rishi Sunak to Prioritise Tourism Industry Support

UK travel agents lobby group ABTA has urged new British prime minister Rishi Sunak to support the tourism industry and prioritise economic stability and cost of living support.

“As Rishi Sunak takes up the job as the UK’s third prime minister this year, what businesses and consumers now need is stability, clarity, and confidence that we are set on a path to economic recovery,” said Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA – The Travel Association.

“We also need the [UK] Government to understand the delicate position the travel industry is in and the support needed. We’ve had a decent summer of trading, but that is on the back of two years of no travel during the pandemic, and consumer budgets are now feeling the squeeze of the rising cost of living.

“Throughout the pandemic, and in the first leadership race, we have been making Mr Sunak aware of the challenges faced by our industry. We’ve also stressed the opportunity a thriving outbound travel sector offers the UK in terms of economic growth,” Mr Tanzer said.

Latest forecasts from ABTA show that, with the right conditions, the UK outbound travel industry could grow 15% by 2027, outperforming many other sectors.

“To harness this growth opportunity, the Government needs to put a framework in place which supports businesses through their continued recovery from the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, and next week’s fiscal statement offers the opportunity to do that,” said Mr Tanzer.

In addition, ABTA wants the UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt to: