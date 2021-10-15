UK to replace day two PCR test with lateral flow

Fully vaccinated international passengers arriving into the England from non-red listed countries will be able to take a day two lateral flow test from 24 October, the UK government announced last night.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement late last night, and the change will happen in time for the October mid-term break.

The new rules mean that vaccinated passengers – and most under-18s – will be able to take a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR test when returning from abroad.

The Department of Health & Social Care also said that tests can be booked from 22 October and that passengers must upload a photo of themselves against a white background to verify their results, which will be delivered more quickly than PCR test results.

Health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you’re travelling for work or visiting friends and family.

“Lateral flow tests will be available later this month for those returning from half-term holidays.

“This change to testing is only possible thanks to the incredible progress of our vaccination programme, which means we can safely open up travel as we learn to live with the virus.”

Passengers are also able to book a test which they can take on their arrival into the UK at centres located in some airports.

There is no testing requirement for travel to the UK from Ireland, which operate under the terms of the Common Travel Area.