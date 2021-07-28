News

UK Restrictions to be Loosened for EU and US Arrivals

The UK government has agreed a proposal whereby fully vaccinated visitors from the US and the EU will be allowed to avoid quarantine on arrival in England.

Speculation abounds that the change might be implemented by 16 August.

Most of Europe and the US is on the UK’s amber list, but only returning UK nationals who have been vaccinated in the UK can avoid quarantine.

Irish visitors are excluded from the restrictions as travel between the two countries is governed by the Common Travel Area, which allows unfettered travel between the UK and Ireland.

Ireland lifted all testing and quarantine requirements on UK arrivals on 19 July.

Speaking to LBC, UK PM Boris Johnson said: We want people to be able to come from the US. freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time.”

“At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time.”

 

